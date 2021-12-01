Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19

    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jonah Prescott, combat medic, MEDDAC, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, right, gives Sgt. Jacob Settles, combat medic, C Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, his first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer Biontech vaccination Jan. 12, within BACH on Fort Campbell, Ky. Five Soldiers from C Co., 426 BSB volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 22:23
    Photo ID: 6484122
    VIRIN: 210112-A-UV586-180
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19
    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19
    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19

    Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    101st
    READINESS
    COVID19
    COVID19VACCINE

