U.S. Army Sgt. Jonah Prescott, combat medic, MEDDAC, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, right, gives Sgt. Jacob Settles, combat medic, C Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, his first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer Biontech vaccination Jan. 12, within BACH on Fort Campbell, Ky. Five Soldiers from C Co., 426 BSB volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 22:23
|Photo ID:
|6484122
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-UV586-180
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT