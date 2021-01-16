Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley [Image 20 of 21]

    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Minnesota National Guard Cpl. Jakob Ellingson poses for a photo during a biathlon training camp and qualification, Jan. 16, 2021 at Camp Ripley. This year in lieu of a regional match, these times will be used for placement for the upcoming Chief of the National Guard Bureau Championships held at the end of February on Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 21:44
    Photo ID: 6484118
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DY230-2021
    Resolution: 3273x4910
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley
    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Biathlon
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    CNGB Championships
    Guard Biathlon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT