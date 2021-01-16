Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley

Minnesota National Guard CW4 Derek Lindberg performs an "American Test" during a biathlon training camp and qualification, Jan. 16, 2021 at Camp Ripley. The test is a process of standing behind the mat and alternating between shooting in the prone and standing positions and used to calculate total qualification time for each biathlete (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021
Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh