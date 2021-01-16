Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley [Image 17 of 21]

    Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Minnesota National Guard CW4 Derek Lindberg performs an "American Test" during a biathlon training camp and qualification, Jan. 16, 2021 at Camp Ripley. The test is a process of standing behind the mat and alternating between shooting in the prone and standing positions and used to calculate total qualification time for each biathlete (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 21:44
    Photo ID: 6484115
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DY230-2017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    This work, Biathlon Training Camp at Camp Ripley [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS

    Biathlon
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    CNGB Championships
    Guard Biathlon

