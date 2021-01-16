210116-N-KH151-0009 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 16, 2021) - Cmdr. Justin Canfield, executive officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Anastasia Kennedy, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, Spain, at NAVSTA Rota’s movie theater on 16 January, 2021. USNH Rota has begun administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare and first responders as part of the vaccination campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6483776 VIRIN: 210116-N-KH151-0009 Resolution: 4636x3311 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Rota Triad Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.