210116-N-KH151-0008 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 16, 2021) - Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson, command master chief of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jorddy Balandran, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, Spain, at NAVSTA Rota’s movie theater on 16 January, 2021. USNH Rota has begun administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare and first responders as part of the vaccination campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6483775
|VIRIN:
|210116-N-KH151-0008
|Resolution:
|4513x3224
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Triad Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
