    NAVSTA Rota Triad Receives COVID Vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSTA Rota Triad Receives COVID Vaccine

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    210116-N-KH151-0004 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 16, 2021) - Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Viviana Lao, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, Spain, at NAVSTA Rota’s movie theater on 16 January, 2021. USNH Rota has begun administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare and first responders as part of the vaccination campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

    NAVSTA Rota
    vaccine
    COVID-19
    USNH Rota

