    165th Airlift Wing to support 59th Inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    165th Airlift Wing to support 59th Inauguration

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen walk to a C-130 on the flight line of the 165th Airlift Wing, Savannah, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2021 before flying to D.C. to support the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. The Georgia Air National Guard will be assisting federal and district authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing to support 59th Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    georgia
    inauguration
    savannah
    c-130
    2021

