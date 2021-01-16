165th Airlift Wing to support 59th Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Airmen walk to a C-130 on the flight line of the 165th Airlift Wing, Savannah, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2021 before flying to D.C. to support the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. The Georgia Air National Guard will be assisting federal and district authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)

