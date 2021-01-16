A U.S. Air Force C-130 prepares for takeoff at the 165th Airlift Wing, Savannah, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2021 transporting Air National Guard Airmen to support the upcoming inauguration. The Georgia Air National Guard will be assisting federal and district authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6483768 VIRIN: 210116-D-FY748-604 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.24 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing to support 59th Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.