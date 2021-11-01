USS Winston S. Churchill Operations

210111-N-PS962-1020 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2021) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Wyett Ramos instructs Sailors on the proper use of plugging during an advanced damage control training course aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 11. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

