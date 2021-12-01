210112-N-PS962-1147 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), bottom, and aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) operate in formation during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 12. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 03:04 Photo ID: 6483663 VIRIN: 210112-N-PS962-1147 Resolution: 2808x2006 Size: 632.92 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Winston S. Churchill Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.