    USS Winston S. Churchill Operations [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Winston S. Churchill Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis Staats 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210111-N-PS962-1062 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 11, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Darien Floyd prepares dinner for the crew aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 11. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81
    NAVCENTCOM

