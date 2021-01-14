Pfc. Maleah Berry, medic with 1-125th HHB, prepares to administer a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a platoon leader with B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron. These Soldiers volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they travel to Washington D.C. where they will provide support to local law enforcement in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 22:15 Photo ID: 6483568 VIRIN: 210114-Z-KO357-229 Resolution: 6375x4114 Size: 8.45 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.