Pfc. Maleah Berry, medic with 1-125th HHB, prepares to administer a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a platoon leader with B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron. These Soldiers volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they travel to Washington D.C. where they will provide support to local law enforcement in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6483568
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-KO357-229
|Resolution:
|6375x4114
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
