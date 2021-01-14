Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 6]

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. Jennifer Edwards, a Minnesota National Guard Soldier with the 204th Medical Company Area Support, prepares the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, on January 14, 2021. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 22:15
    Photo ID: 6483558
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-KO357-653
    Resolution: 6356x4200
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Camp Ripley
    Capitol
    Minnesota National Guard
    COVID-19 vaccine
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

