Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Pvt. Nicole Freer, a Minnesota National Guard Soldier with the 204th Medical Company Area Support, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a voluntary Soldier with the 1-94th Cavalry Squadron. The COVID-19 vaccine was offered to Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron who are preparing for duty at Camp Ripley before they travel to Washington D.C. to provide support to local law enforcement in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

