    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 6]

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Pvt. Nicole Freer, a Minnesota National Guard Soldier with the 204th Medical Company Area Support, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a voluntary Soldier with the 1-94th Cavalry Squadron. The COVID-19 vaccine was offered to Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron who are preparing for duty at Camp Ripley before they travel to Washington D.C. to provide support to local law enforcement in for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Camp Ripley
    Capitol
    Minnesota National Guard
    COVID-19 vaccine
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

