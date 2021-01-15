Utah National Guard activates to U.S. capitol for inauguration

A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing departs Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base Jan. 15, 2021 with Utah National Guard soldiers and equipment bound for Washington D.C. The Soldiers will augment local law enforcement during the presidential inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

