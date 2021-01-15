Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard activates to U.S. capitol for inauguration [Image 15 of 15]

    Utah National Guard activates to U.S. capitol for inauguration

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing departs Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base Jan. 15, 2021 with Utah National Guard soldiers and equipment bound for Washington D.C. The Soldiers will augment local law enforcement during the presidential inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6483396
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-DP148-0009
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 972.62 KB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard activates to U.S. capitol for inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148
    inaguration2021

