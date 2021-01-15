Soldiers assigned to the Utah National Guard, board a KC-135R Stratotanker at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Jan. 15, 2021 on their way to Washington D.C. The Soldiers will augment local law enforcement during the presidential inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:35 Photo ID: 6483391 VIRIN: 210114-Z-DP148-0017 Resolution: 3500x2500 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard activates to U.S. capitol for inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.