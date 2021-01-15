Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Guardsmen Leave for Inauguration Support [Image 8 of 8]

    Mississippi Guardsmen Leave for Inauguration Support

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    Approximately 100 Soldiers of the Mississippi Army National Guard prepare to board C-17A Globemaster III Jan. 15 to support the civil authorities in Washington, D.C., for the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. The MSNG's mission as Task Force Mississippi is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6483249
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-AL584-0126
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    inauguration
    Mississippi National Guard
    114th MP Co
    DISCA

