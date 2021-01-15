Mississippi Guardsmen Leave for Inauguration Support

Approximately 100 Soldiers of the Mississippi Army National Guard prepare to board C-17A Globemaster III Jan. 15 to support the civil authorities in Washington, D.C., for the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. The MSNG's mission as Task Force Mississippi is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes)

