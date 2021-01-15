Mississippi Guardsmen Leave for Inauguration Support

Sgt. Adam Stevens, Mississippi Army National Guard, studies for his Precision Machining class at Moore Technical College Jan. 15 while waiting for his flight at the 172d Airlift Wing in Flowood, Miss., to support the civil authorities in Washington, D.C., for the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 20. Stevens is one of approximately 100 MSNG Soldiers that compose Task Force Mississippi, whose mission is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes)

