Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program [Image 3 of 3]

    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) researchers, Mr. Joe Brune and Mr. Mason Liu, prepare the noise generation system for a demonstration at NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), Nov. 13 2019. EHEL is equipped with a continuous and impulse noise generation system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2019
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:25
    Photo ID: 6482994
    VIRIN: 191113-N-IG594-0003
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program
    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program
    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU-Dayton&rsquo;s Hearing Health Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Scientific Study

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NAMRUDayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT