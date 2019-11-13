Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) researchers, Mr. Joe Brune and Mr. Mason Liu, prepare the noise generation system for a demonstration at NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), Nov. 13 2019. EHEL is equipped with a continuous and impulse noise generation system.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:25
|Photo ID:
|6482994
|VIRIN:
|191113-N-IG594-0003
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program
