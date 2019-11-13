Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program [Image 1 of 3]

    NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal, Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer, is currently assigned to the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) as the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) Deputy Director. Schaal explains how NAMRU-Dayton scientists use unique equipment to assess potential health effects of operational environmental stressors, including hearing health.

