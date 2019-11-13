Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal, Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer, is currently assigned to the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) as the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) Deputy Director. Schaal explains how NAMRU-Dayton scientists use unique equipment to assess potential health effects of operational environmental stressors, including hearing health.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2019 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6482992 VIRIN: 191113-N-IG594-0019 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 2.21 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program [Image 3 of 3], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.