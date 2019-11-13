Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal, Navy Industrial Hygiene Officer, is currently assigned to the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) as the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL) Deputy Director. Schaal explains how NAMRU-Dayton scientists use unique equipment to assess potential health effects of operational environmental stressors, including hearing health.
NAMRU-Dayton’s Hearing Health Program
