22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise

Alert vehicles transport KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew past a KC-46A Pegasus and into an entry control point during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Security Forces Squadron, manning the entry point, tested response procedures during the exercise to evaluate readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

