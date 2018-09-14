Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Alert vehicles transport KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew past a KC-46A Pegasus and into an entry control point during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Security Forces Squadron, manning the entry point, tested response procedures during the exercise to evaluate readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2018
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6482978
    VIRIN: 210114-F-JA727-0109
    Resolution: 7959x5306
    Size: 14.83 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise
    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise
    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT