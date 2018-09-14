Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A transport vehicle, carrying KC-135 Stratotanker alert crew members, drives towards an entry control point during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Alert crews are responsible for preparing to take off in a moment’s notice to test their response, procedures and to increase readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2018
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6482977
    VIRIN: 210114-F-JA727-0029
    Resolution: 8116x5411
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

