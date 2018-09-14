A transport vehicle, carrying KC-135 Stratotanker alert crew members, drives towards an entry control point during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Alert crews are responsible for preparing to take off in a moment’s notice to test their response, procedures and to increase readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6482977
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-JA727-0029
|Resolution:
|8116x5411
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
