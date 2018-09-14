Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker taxis on the flightline during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Exercises are designed to test Team McConnell’s rapid mobility capabilities and their ability to generate aircraft within minutes of being notified of a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2018
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6482975
    VIRIN: 210114-F-JA727-0230
    Resolution: 6099x3651
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, 22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22ARW

