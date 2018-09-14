A KC-135 Stratotanker taxis on the flightline during a readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Exercises are designed to test Team McConnell’s rapid mobility capabilities and their ability to generate aircraft within minutes of being notified of a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6482975
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-JA727-0230
|Resolution:
|6099x3651
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd ARW conducts readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
