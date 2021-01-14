MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread

Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard use the soldiers' backs in front of them to fill out their medical paperwork to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

