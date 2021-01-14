Spc. Victoria Yarbrough, a healthcare specialist, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, draws the COVID-19 vaccine from a vial to be administered to soldiers at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6482973
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-OV020-2007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
