    MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread [Image 3 of 4]

    MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Victoria Yarbrough, a healthcare specialist, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, left, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Sgt. Adam Corson, a musician, assigned to the 229th Army Band to mitigate the virus's spread at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:19
    Photo ID: 6482974
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-OV020-2016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland
    National Guard
    29th MPAD
    Chazz Kibler
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    CAPDC21

