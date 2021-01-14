MDNG Administers COVID-19 Vaccines to Mitigate Virus' Spread

Spc. Victoria Yarbrough, a healthcare specialist, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, left, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Sgt. Adam Corson, a musician, assigned to the 229th Army Band to mitigate the virus's spread at the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

