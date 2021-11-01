Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration [Image 4 of 5]

    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies over the Missouri State Capitol during the inauguration ceremony for Missouri’s Bicentennial Inauguration January 11, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The aircraft was flown and launched by the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing, based at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Salute
    Missouri National Guard
    Inauguration
    131st Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit stealth bomber
    Missouri State Capitol

