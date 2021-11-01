Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri National Guard supports gubernatorial inauguration [Image 2 of 5]

    Missouri National Guard supports gubernatorial inauguration

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Governor Mike Parson waves to spectators as he walks down the capitol steps during the Bicentennial Inauguration ceremony January 11, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri. Missouri National Guard members supported the inauguration in various capacities, including a color detail, artillery salute, and a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6482795
    VIRIN: 210111-Z-ZJ131-2001
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri National Guard supports gubernatorial inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration
    Missouri National Guard supports gubernatorial inauguration
    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration
    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration
    Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salute
    Missouri National Guard
    Inauguration
    Missouri State Capitol
    Missouri State Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT