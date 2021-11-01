Missouri National Guard supports state’s Bicentennial Inauguration

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies over the Missouri State Capitol during the inauguration ceremony for Missouri’s Bicentennial Inauguration January 11, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The aircraft was flown and launched by the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing, based at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John E. Hillier)

