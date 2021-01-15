Iris O’Connel, who handles customer service for exhibitors at Javits Convention Center, assigned to the New York State Department of Health, helps NY residents verify and register for appointments in support of mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 15, 2021.



The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6482778 VIRIN: 210115-A-RV314-732 Resolution: 5203x3789 Size: 2.93 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYS DOH partners support state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.