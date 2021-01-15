U.S. Army Pfc. Emmanuel Merejo, an infantryman trained to deter enemy forces, assigned to C. Co. 1 Battalion 69th Infantry, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, helps a New York resident with the initial check-in process in support of mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 15, 2021.



The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:42 Photo ID: 6482771 VIRIN: 210115-A-RV314-693 Resolution: 998x714 Size: 179.38 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard troops support state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.