    NY National Guard troops support state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 6]

    NY National Guard troops support state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Corrales Derick Smith, an infantry leader trained to deter enemy forces, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1 Battalion 69th Infantry, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, and Pfc. Samantha Colon, a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, help New York residents with the initial check-in process in support of mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 15, 2021.

    The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    This work, NY National Guard troops support state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York Army National Guard
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    nationalguardcovid19
    JTF Javits
    Javax

