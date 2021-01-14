CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors

210114-N-CR843-0076 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 14, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, speaks to chief petty officers assigned to the “Fighting Tigers'' of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57, during a senior enlisted round table in the 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 14. CTF-57 operates maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft in the U.S 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua)

