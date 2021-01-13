Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors [Image 1 of 10]

    CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aja Jackson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210113-N-XG173-1476 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 13, 2020) Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, left, speaks with Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Odera Weaks aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 13. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

