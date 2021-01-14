Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors [Image 6 of 10]

    CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210114-N-CR843-0121 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 14, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Chief Aviation Ordnanceman (select) Summer Cates, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57, during a guided tour of the unit in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 14. CTF-57 operates maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft in the U.S 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua)

    CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors

