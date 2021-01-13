Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Airmen prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the temporary vaccine distribution point at the Osan Officer’s Club, Jan. 13, 2021. The voluntary vaccine is currently being distributed across the Korean Peninsula to beneficiaries using the Department of Defense’s distribution strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)
