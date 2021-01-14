Chief Master Sgt. Phil Hudson, 7th Air Force command chief, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base’s vaccine distribution point, Jan. 14, 2021. While voluntary, all Airmen and Guardians are encouraged to take the vaccine to protect the force and help reduce the strain on healthcare systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:28 Photo ID: 6482494 VIRIN: 210114-F-EM786-0156 Resolution: 8450x5759 Size: 30.66 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 14 of 14], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.