Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 12 of 14]

    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the temporary vaccine distribution point at the Osan Officer’s Club, Jan. 13, 2021. The voluntary vaccine is currently being distributed across the Korean Peninsula to beneficiaries using the Department of Defense’s distribution strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6482493
    VIRIN: 210113-F-EM786-0016
    Resolution: 7348x5635
    Size: 32.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 14 of 14], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Osan Leaders Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT