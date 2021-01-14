USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations

210114-N-DH811-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2020) -- Cryptologic Technician (technical) 3rd Class Joseph Bayne, from Pearisville, Va., cleans a lock aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

