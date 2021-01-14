Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210114-N-DH811-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2020) -- Cryptologic Technician (technical) 3rd Class Joseph Bayne, from Pearisville, Va., cleans a lock aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    Navy
    Sailor
    Destroyer
    Deployment

