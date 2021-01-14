210114-N-DH811-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2020) -- Cryptologic Technician (technical) 2nd Class Christian Price-Glunz, from Litttleton, Colo., performs maintenanceon a locking mechanism aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)
|01.14.2021
|01.14.2021 23:11
|6482382
|210114-N-DH811-1058
|3280x4928
|501.25 KB
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|2
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
