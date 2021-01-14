Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination

    CAMP FOSTER, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps commanding general, Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, center, and Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, right, of the 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) command staff, arrive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021.The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Madero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:34
    Photo ID: 6482378
    VIRIN: 210114-M-SX657-0003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination
    3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination
    3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT