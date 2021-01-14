3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. Marine Corps commanding general, Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, center, and Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, right, of the 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) command staff, arrive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021.The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Madero)

