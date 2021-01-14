U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG) Sergeant Major, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021.The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential in mitigating further spread of the ongoing virus. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Madero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:33 Photo ID: 6482377 VIRIN: 210114-M-SX657-0002 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.96 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MLG receives COVID-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.