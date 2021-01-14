Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV commanding general receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 5]

    1st MARDIV commanding general receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, receives the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6482242
    VIRIN: 210114-M-YO040-1042
    Resolution: 4860x3240
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV commanding general receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    COVID-19

