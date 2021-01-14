U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, checks the time before departing for his COVID-19 vaccination appointment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6482239 VIRIN: 210114-M-YO040-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.56 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MARDIV commanding general receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.